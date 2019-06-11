Clear

Firefighters rescue resident from deck collapse

Raised deck collapsed Friday night, trapping the resident.

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews rescued someone from a deck collapse Monday night.

It happened around 9:16 pm in the 900 block of 23rd Street SE in Rochester. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the resident trapped, injured, and needing transportation to the hospital. Crews set up equipment to protect against further collapse and then safely freed the resident, who was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for treatment.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. The Rochester Fire Department says damage was limited to the raised deck and is estimated to be about $5,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking showers and storms starting late this morning through the night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Rain Chances for Today

Image

What is a dew point?

Image

Hemp farm lawsuit

Image

Fines for bullying

Image

Civic center board upate

Image

Mock search and rescue

Image

Recruiting Bus Drivers

Image

History of Pride

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful John Hickenlooper

Image

Interview with 2020 Democratic Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg

Community Events