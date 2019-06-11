Firefighters rescue resident from deck collapse

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews rescued someone from a deck collapse Monday night.

It happened around 9:16 pm in the 900 block of 23rd Street SE in Rochester. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the resident trapped, injured, and needing transportation to the hospital. Crews set up equipment to protect against further collapse and then safely freed the resident, who was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for treatment.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation. The Rochester Fire Department says damage was limited to the raised deck and is estimated to be about $5,000.