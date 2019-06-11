ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency crews rescued someone from a deck collapse Monday night.
It happened around 9:16 pm in the 900 block of 23rd Street SE in Rochester. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the resident trapped, injured, and needing transportation to the hospital. Crews set up equipment to protect against further collapse and then safely freed the resident, who was taken by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for treatment.
The cause of the collapse is under investigation. The Rochester Fire Department says damage was limited to the raised deck and is estimated to be about $5,000.
Related Content
- Firefighters rescue resident from deck collapse
- Firefighters practice grain bin rescues
- Historic bridge roof collapsed
- Rochester Firefighters trained on elevator rescue
- Sewer collapse in Mason City
- Fire, EMS, and rescue school keep firefighters' skills sharp
- Area firefighters train at Minnesota State Fire/EMS/Rescue School
- Iowa City firefighters rescue 4 from second-story window
- Midwest nice: Worth County residents use snowmobiles to make rescues
- Hancock County company dealing with collapsed roof
Scroll for more content...