Firefighters reminding people to clear snow away from hydrants

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-We've accumulated a lot of snow in the past few weeks.

Crews across our area have been busy removing snow off the roads but the city of Albert Lea says too many fire hydrants are buried in snow.

The Albert Lea Fire Department is asking for your help remove the snow.

Corey Amanson born and raised in Albert Lea and says this winter is one for the books.

“Man it's nuts out here it's super cold really snowy as you can see there's been build up,” he said.

He's shoveling near his home.

fire crews say you won't be ticketed for fined in Albert Lea if you don't shovel but fire fighters says a noticeable hydrant can make the difference between life and death.

Shoveling at least three-feet around the hydrant is what fire crews says is best.