Firefighters prevent car fire from spreading to Rochester home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency responders prevented a vehicle fire from spreading to a nearby house Wednesday afternoon.

Rochester firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Greystone Lane SW around 4:35 pm and arrived to find a vehicle in the driveway with flames consuming the engine. The Rochester Fire Department says the resident of the house had tried to put out the flames with an extinguisher, to little effect, and the siding on the garage was beginning to smoke.

Firefighters used water to put out the blaze but the vehicle was a total loss while another engine team sprayed down the house to keep it cool. Thermal imaging was then used to make sure there was no heat or flames transferred to the house.

No injuries are reported with this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to this fire with Engine 5, Engine 16, Engine 1, Engine 3, Truck 12, Battalion Chief 2, and the Fire Marshal’s Division.