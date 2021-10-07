Firefighters offer safety tips during Fire Prevention Week

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a scene no one wants to go through...cleaning up after a devastating fire.

Using the theme 'Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety', fire departments are encouraging home and business owners to identify potential causes of fires, and what to do if caught in one, as part of the week-long national Fire Prevention Week.

Mason City Assistant Deputy Chief of Training Randy Elsbernd saw the number of property loss and fire calls drop this year, down to 23 from 40 in 2020. He credits education and awareness.

"People might be more receptive to listening, and they're just getting the word out more about fire prevention and keeping themselves safe."

Elsbernd adds that there's now a much shorter window to escape from a blaze, down to 1-2 minutes, as compared to the previous 7-8 minutes. That's because more of the products we use are petroleum-based.

"They burn a lot quicker, they produce more toxins. You have less time to extinguish that fire."

Brad Boldt has been a firefighter-paramedic for a little over two decades. He encourages us all to have a good escape plan in the event of a fire.

"If you have a two story home, it's a good idea to have an escape ladder. They sell escape ladders you can quickly throw out the window, they don't take up a lot of room."

In addition, a working fire extinguisher or two should be in every home and business.

"They should have a gauge on it, usually it's color coordinated so its easy to read. Green is good, red is bad."

If you're considering building a new home, Elsbernd suggests adding a 1-2 head sprinkler system. While it can be expensive, he says having one is worth it.

"They allow more time for exiting. A lot of times, they'll put the fire out before the fire department arrives on scene."

With the time to 'fall back' coming up in just a few weeks, Elsbernd and Boldt emphasize that while you're resetting your clocks, make sure the batteries in your smoke detectors are working properly.

The Mason City Fire Department will wrap up Fire Prevention Week by holding an open house Sunday from Noon-3 p.m., and will feature a car fire simulator, hosing stations and a bounce house for the kids.

Fire Prevention Week has been in existence since the 1920s, and is celebrated during the week of October 9 in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, which killed more than 250 people and destroyed structures and acreage.