ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WJON-AM) — Firefighters in St. Cloud battled a blaze at a downtown bar.
For more Minnesota news, click here.
Several area streets were closed as smoke billowed from a fire at the Press Bar early Monday.
St. Cloud Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says firefighters were pulled out of the building because of structural concerns and have gone into defensive firefighting mode to protect the adjacent buildings.
WJON reports the initial call came in about 2:40 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Related Content
- Firefighters in St. Cloud battled a blaze at a downtown bar
- Shooting in St. Cloud
- Arrest made in downtown Rochester bar assault
- Man charged in fatal head-butt at downtown Minneapolis bar
- At least 5 people, including 1 firefighter, injured in Cedar Rapids apartment blaze
- Officials: $10K worth of firefighter gear damaged during Albert Lea blaze
- St. Cloud man accused of threatening Rochester woman is sentenced
- StormTeam3: Clouds Clearing Thursday
- Making progress on Blazing Star Landing
- Dogs Downtown
Scroll for more content...