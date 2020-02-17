Clear
Firefighters in St. Cloud battled a blaze at a downtown bar

Several area streets were closed as smoke billowed from a fire at the Press Bar early Monday.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WJON-AM) — Firefighters in St. Cloud battled a blaze at a downtown bar.

St. Cloud Fire Chief Dean Wrobbel says firefighters were pulled out of the building because of structural concerns and have gone into defensive firefighting mode to protect the adjacent buildings.

WJON reports the initial call came in about 2:40 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

