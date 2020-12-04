Firefighters busy with 3 big fires in 24 hours

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Firefighters across our area were busy putting out three large blazes in a 24 hours span.

It all began on Thursday morning, when a hog farm caught fire near Blooming Prairie, killing 2,000 pigs.

On Thursday night, the massive warehouse fire in Albert Lea broke out, which caused some evacuations and the building was a $300,000 loss.

Friday afternoon saw another fire, this time in Garner at North Iowa Grain.

Fires are common this time of year with more people spending time indoors, according to the National Fire Protection Association. The Rochester Fire Department says they've seen four times as many structure fires in October in November, when compared to the same time last year.

You can keep your home safe by keeping anything combustible at least three feet away from a heat source. Turn off space heaters before going to bed. If you use a fireplace, have a screen in front of it to keep sparks and embers from escaping.