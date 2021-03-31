Firefighters battle grass fire in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn- Wednesday's high wind gusts and conditions made putting out a grass fire challenging for firefighters in Mower County. The fire which took place north of Austin and near Lansing caused no injuries or property damage but was still difficult to battle.

Mike Ingvalson a firefighter for Blooming Praire Fire Department shares with KIMT News 3 the challenges he and his colleagues face when battling a fire in this type of weather.

"With the wind, it moves fairly quickly," explained Ingvalson. "It's just a matter of getting to it quick."

According to the fire department, they are still investigating the cause of the fire. With the weather being dry and breezy, the wind caused the fire to move quickly, making it more challenging for the firefighters to put out.