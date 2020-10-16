Firefighters Extinguish Roof Fire in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Firefighers successfully contained a roof fire at a Rochester home Thursday night.

The Rochester Fire Department says they received a call around 11:19 p.m. after a family of four noticed smoke coming from their home. After an investigator found a fire on the back side of the structure, the family was evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

"It was important that it was recognized quickly, and we were able to extinguish the flames relatively quickly," said RFD Motor Operator K.C. Clark.

The fire spanned a roughly 5x10 foot area, and penetrated part of the home's roof. While RFD says damage was limited to the area where it started, firefighters did cut holes in the roof to ensure the fire had not spread to other parts of the structure.

The fire is now under investigation, and no immediate cause is known.