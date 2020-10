WKYOFF, Minn. – Multiple departments respond to a fire Tuesday morning in rural Fillmore County.

Firefighters from Wykoff, Fountain, and Spring Valley were called to the . KIMT’s reporter on the scene says the structure was a total loss and two people were taken from the scene in ambulances. One of those was a firefighters hit by a piece of tin while dealing with the blaze.

Authorities say a man in his 60s lived in the rural home.

No other details on the incident are available.