Firearms seized in Mitchell County after report of shots fired

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - A report of shots fired Thursday afternoon resulted in firearms being seized from a residence.
The Mitchell County Sheriff's Office responded to the 3800 block of Highway 9 in New Haven at 2:50 p.m. after a report of 2-3 shots fired with men running into a house.
The Iowa State Patrol, the sheriff's office and the special operations team from Mason City responded.
When authorities entered the home, no suspects were found and the house was empty.
The complainant was taken to the hospital for observation.
