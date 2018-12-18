Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Firearms safety to be taught at 2 Iowa middle schools in north Iowa

Joel Foster is superintendent for both the Clarksville and North Butler school districts, and he says he hopes the courses will prepare students in both districts to react in the event of an active shooter situation.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 9:34 AM

GREENE, Iowa (AP) — Two rural northeast Iowa school districts intend to offer firearms safety courses for middle school students this spring.

Joel Foster is superintendent for both the Clarksville and North Butler school districts, and he says he hopes the courses will prepare students in both districts to react in the event of an active shooter situation.

Students will use inoperable guns with replica ammunition to learn how to load and unload bullets and hold and care for firearms. Foster says they'll also learn how to safely carry guns and how to recognize when firearms are loaded.

The hunter safety courses are expected to last about a week as part of the physical education curriculums and will be taught by a naturalist from the Butler County Conservation Board. Parents can opt to have their children sit out the courses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events