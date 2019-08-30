Clear

Fire under Rochester bridge

Flames extinguished in known homeless camping area.

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 7:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A small fire was quickly extinguished in an area known as a camp site for the homeless.

The Rochester Fire Department was called out just before 6 pm for a fire under the 16th Street bridge. Firefighters arrived to find flames among a stockpile of materials such as clothing, books, picture frames, and posters. An extinguisher was used to put the fire out.

No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is unknown but not believed to be arson at this point.

