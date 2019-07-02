Fire threat charges dropped against Stewartville man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Charges have been dropped against a man accused of threatening to light a woman on fire.

Langston Hubbard IV, 38 of Stewartville, was accused of domestic assault and threats of violence after an incident on April 15 in the 500 block of 22nd Street NW. Authorities say Hubbard held a lighter fluid bottle after the victim’s head and threatened to set things on fire.

He was arrested and booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. The charges against Hubbard were dismissed at a Tuesday hearing. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office says it was done to comply with the wishes of the victim.