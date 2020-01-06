Woman says propane explosion caused Dodge County house fire

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – Emergency crews are responded to a fire in rural Dodge Center.

The fire broke around around 4:40 pm at a home in the 17000 block of 635th Street and a woman who lives there says a propane can behind the 100-year-old home may have exploded. The woman says she and her four kids are safe but it looks like the home is a total loss.

The woman says they were able to save two cats but are still looking for a dog and two calves. Multiple agencies have responded to this fire.