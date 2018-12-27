Fire reported in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a fire in the 1300 block of 5th Street NE.
A passerby reported the fire around 4 pm. No one was home when the fire department arrived and authorities are trying to locate the property owners. No other details available yet on the incident.
