Fire reported in northeast Rochester

Crews respond Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 4:38 PM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 4:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a report of a fire in the 1300 block of 5th Street NE.

A passerby reported the fire around 4 pm.  No one was home when the fire department arrived and authorities are trying to locate the property owners.   No other details available yet on the incident.

