Fire officials: Blaze that displaced Albert Lea family was result of arson

A fire that displaced a family in early December was the result of arson, the Albert Lea Fire Department said Thursday.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 27, 2018 10:12 AM

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A fire that displaced a family in early December was the result of arson, the Albert Lea Fire Department said Thursday.
The blaze happened Dec. 8 at 601 E. 5th St. and caused $100K in damage. The house was a total loss.
If anyone has information on the fire or witnessed anything that evening, please contact Albert Lea Fire Rescue at 507-377-4340.
Crews were on scene of the blaze for six hours to fully extinguish the flames. No one was home at the time of the fire.

