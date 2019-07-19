Fire officials release more information on Mason City house explosion

MASON CITY, Iowa - A house explosion was caused by a leaking gas pipe in the basement that was ignited by the pilot light of the furnace, the Mason City Fire Department said Friday.

Authorities responded to an explosion at 120 5th St. NW at 8:31 a.m. Thursday and found two walls with several windows displaced.

The explosion caused items stored in the basement to start on fire, the department said.

A person near the explosion described the loud bang of the explosion.

"It sounded like a thunderclap. It was ... the curtains were closed and it was a big boom, the house shook. It was just startling," Kelly Penn said.

No injuries were reported.