OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A trailer is a total loss and neighbors were evacuated after a fire Wednesday morning in Olmsted County.

It happened at Southern Hills Trailer Park in Stewartville when a fire call was received just after 11 a.m.

The structure was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived. One person inside was able to escape without injury.

Neighbors were evacuated due to the fire potentially spreading due to strong winds.

We will have more information as it becomes available.