Fire officials: Iowa woman dies after oxygen tank explosion

Investigators say she had been using an oxygen machine for medical purposes when an unknown ignition source caused an explosion and fire.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 9:01 PM

MORAVIA, Iowa (AP) — Law enforcement officials in southern Iowa say a woman has died following an explosion involving an oxygen tank.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that firefighters and medics were called to a home in Morovia shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive woman.

The woman was found on the kitchen floor and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say she had been using an oxygen machine for medical purposes when an unknown ignition source caused an explosion and fire.

The woman's name was not immediately released, pending notification of her family members.

Halloween looking a lot less scary but staying very cold
