MASON CITY, Iowa - Fire officials have identified a woman killed in a house fire this week in Mason City.

The Mason City Fire Department said Rhonda "DeeAnn" Lloyd died from injuries sustained in Monday's fire.

Officials responded to 777 S. Eisenhower Ave. No. 57 at 8:53 p.m. and found a structure that was heavily involved in fire.

Fire and police investigators have determined the cause of the fire appears to be smoking material.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victim's family.