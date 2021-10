PINE ISLAND, Minn. - A fire that destroyed a residence early Thursday morning may have been arson, fire officials said.

The fire was called in around 5 a.m. in 1000 block of 7th Ave. SW. No injuries were reported but damage to the property was substantial.

The Pine Island Fire Department told KIMT that the name of an individual who may be responsible for the fire could be released later in the day.