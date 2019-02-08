Clear
Fires in rural Freeborn County

Two departments are on the scene.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 12:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 8, 2019 12:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GLENVILLE, Minn. - Three rural fire departments dealt with a house fire Friday morning.

It started in the 16000 block of 897th Avenue and firefighters from London, Myrtle, and Glenville responded.  The Myrtle Fire Department was firest on scene with its pumper.  The fire was in the northeast corner fo the home and estimated damage is about $10,000.

There were no visible flames or smoke and firefighters had to pull siding off the wall to get at the flames.  Three people and several animals inside the home got out safely and no one was injured.

The London Fire Department says its truck brakes were freezing up and that slowed their response.  Freeborn County was also on the scene with medical aid.

No word on the cause of the fire.

The homeowner says nothing like this has ever happened to him and he's devastated.

This follows another fire in the same general area Thursday night.  The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office and the London Fire Department were called to the 11000 block of 890th Avneue a little after 7 pm Thursday.  They were assisted by the Glenville, Myrtle, Hayward, and Lyle Fire Departments and quickly extinguihsed an attic fire that seems to have started from faulty wiring.

The Sheriff's Office says the Thursday fire cause smoke and water damage to the home alonge with fire damage to the attic.  No injuries were reported.

