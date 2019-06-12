Clear

Fire forces evacuation of Rochester apartment complex

Cause of kitchen fire is not known.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 7:33 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2019 7:34 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire Tuesday night.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to the 1700 block of Quarry Ridge Place Northwest around 11:44 pm. Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find residents evacuating and visual and audible alarms going off. Water was seen flowing from underneath an apartment door and crews forced their way to help a person inside get out of the building.

Firefighters say a small kitchen fire in the apartment had been put out by an activated sprinkler system. Crews shut off the sprinkler, ventilated the apartment, and then used vacuums and squeegees to remove the excess water.

One apartment resident was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for evaluation and treatment. The Rochester Fire Department says the cause of the fire is not know but there was flame damage to the kitchen, water damage to the apartment and adjacent hallway, and smoke damage throughout the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking slowly exiting showers, some sun, and a chilly night ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester woman gets award for bike advocacy work

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain

Image

Ball reacts to draft pick

Image

MSHSL State Golf Update

Image

Gustafson to play for Iowa United

Image

MC Mountain Bike State Champs

Image

Forest City vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Keeping the Promise

Image

Pursuit starts in Minnesota, ends in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Save the track

Community Events