Fire forces evacuation of Rochester apartment complex

Kitchen fire in one unit triggered alarms and sprinklers.

Posted: May. 15, 2019 8:35 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 6:32 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A kitchen fire forced the evacuation of an apartment complex Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7 pm in the 900 block of 40th Street NW. The building’s fire alarms and sprinkler system were triggered and Rochester firefighters arrived quickly to put out the flames before they could spread for the one apartment.

The Rochester Fire Department says most residents should be able to return to their homes but an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway and the residents of that apartment may need to find another place to stay.

