ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A family is without a home after a house fire Saturday night.
Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 600 block of East 5th Street.
A person passing by made the call after seeing smoke and fire coming from the home.
When first responders arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the house on the south and east sides.
Authorities say entry was difficult because the fire had burned through a portion of the first and second floors.
Glenville Fire was called in to assist with the crew.
Crews remained on scene for about six hours to fully extinguish the flames.
No one was home during the fire, so no injuries were reported.
The house is considered a total loss and the damage estimate comes to roughly $100,000.
We're told the Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Related Content
- Fire displaces family, causes $100,000 in damage
- Fillmore County getting over $100,000 for flood damage
- $100,000 drug bust in Austin
- Update: Fire displaces family of four in NE Rochester (with drone video)
- Charles City woman claims $100,000 lottery prize
- Alden home damaged by fire
- Trailer home fire causes $25,000 in damage
- Fire damages house just outside Albert Lea
- Forest City home damaged by fire
- Fire in Northwood causes significant damage