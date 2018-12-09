Fire displaces family, causes $100,000 in damage

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A family is without a home after a house fire Saturday night.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded around 8:00 p.m. to the 600 block of East 5th Street.

A person passing by made the call after seeing smoke and fire coming from the home.

When first responders arrived, smoke and fire was showing from the house on the south and east sides.

Authorities say entry was difficult because the fire had burned through a portion of the first and second floors.

Glenville Fire was called in to assist with the crew.

Crews remained on scene for about six hours to fully extinguish the flames.

No one was home during the fire, so no injuries were reported.

The house is considered a total loss and the damage estimate comes to roughly $100,000.

We're told the Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.