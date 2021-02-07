Fire destroys garage in rural Olmsted County

EYOTA, Minn. – Firefighters battled flames and sub-zero temperatures Sunday morning in rural Olmsted County.

The Rochester Fire Department says units were called to the 7000 block of 30th Street SE around 9:45 am. Crews arrived at the scene to find a detached two-car garage consumed by flames. Rochester Fire Department send four engines and a tanker to the scene and were assisted by two tankers from the Eyota Fire Department.

Freezing cold impeded the flow of water and firefighters also had difficulty getting to the garage due to snow drifts and its location behind the house and next to a wind row of tall trees. There was no fire hydrant in the area.

The Rochester Fire Department says one civilian at the scene was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken from the scene the Eyota Ambulance Service. Estimated damage to the garage, its contents, and mature trees close by is $105,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene.