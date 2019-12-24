Clear

Fire destroys barn in southeastern Minnesota

No injuries reported in Monday evening incident.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 11:53 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – Flames destroyed a barn in rural southeastern Minnesota Monday.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and the Blooming Prairie Fire Department were called to the 32000 block of 890th Avenue at around 7:33 pm. They arrived to find flames completely consuming the barn.

The barn was empty at the time of the fire and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation and the State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in.

The Geneva Fire Department assisted with this incident.

