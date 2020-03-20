Clear
Fire destroys an Albert Lea garage Friday morning

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Flames destroy a detached garage in Albert Lea Friday morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the 1400 block of Lee Avenue just after 4 am and arrived to find the fire completely consuming the garage and a shed. Flames also damage the siding on a neighbor’s garage to the south before firefighters could put out the blaze.

The garage is considered a total loss with damage estimated at $22,000. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined due to the severity of the damage and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office was called in to assist with the investigation.

