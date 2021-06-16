Fire departments urging caution ahead of fireworks season

MASON CITY, Iowa - The 4th of July weekend will be here before you know it, and that means stocking up on fireworks. But with the extended hot temperatures we've been enduring, could fireworks spark a grass fire or something worse?

Despite open fireworks sales, Mason City residents currently are not allowed to shoot them off within city limits until July 3 and 4, and only from 6-9 p.m. In addition, they must be shot off only on private property, and is illegal to shoot them off in unincorporated Cerro Gordo County.

With the drought we are experiencing, Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin is advising caution when having fun this season.

"When the fireworks go up in the air, there's debris coming down somewhere. And with how dry it's been, we want to make sure we don't start any grass fires or vegetation type fires."

Before lighting off Roman candles or mortar rounds, Medlin urges folks to have some way to extinguish any potential flare ups like a hose or a bucket of water.

"The biggest thing is you've got to be careful if you shoot something or light it and it does not go off, you've got make sure you don't walk near that. Let it sit for a period of time so that there's no injuries and accidentally going off at a different time."

Since fireworks were legalized in Iowa in 2017, Medlin says they were determined to be the cause of a garage fire and a dumpster fire.

To report fireworks violations, contact Mason City Police at 641-421-3001.