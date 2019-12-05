Fire department deals with possible contaminated vehicles in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighters had to deal with a couple of possibly contaminated vehicles Thursday.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called around 9 am to the Minnesota State Patrol impound lot for a patrol car and an impounded vehicle that had been exposed to a possible hazardous material. Engine 4 and the Chemical Assessment Team went to the lot in the 2900 block of 48th Street NW and a firefighter and a patrol officer, both wearing protective equipment, collected a sample.
Other fire department personnel remained on standby for any medical help or emergency contamination if needed.
The true nature of the potentially hazardous material has not been released.
