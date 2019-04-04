Clear
Fire department: Rugs started on fire forces Rochester apartment complex evacuation

Several apartment complex occupants were forced to evacuate during a fire Thursday morning.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 7:19 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Several apartment complex occupants were forced to evacuate during a fire Thursday morning at 402 31st St. NE.
Authorities said upon arrival they found three small runs had been started on fire, one on each floor in a hallway. The rugs had been extinguished by occupants using water and fire extinguishers.
Most residents had evacuated by the time fire units arrived on the scene.
“It is important for residents in multi-unit structures to pay attention to fire alarms and take proper action,” the department said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

