Fire deaths up in Minnesota in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Fire deaths have increased for the second year in a row in Minnesota.

Preliminary numbers from the Department of Public Safety state 53 people died in fires in 2020, up from 47 fire deaths in 2019 and 36 in 2018. Minnesota had 68 fire deaths in 2017.

The leading cause of fire deaths in Minnesota was smoking with 7 fatalities, followed by gas-related explosions with 6 deaths, and cooking responsible for 5 deaths. Those numbers could change as investigators continue determining fire causes.

State officials say the fire death rate in Minnesota has dropped 63 percent since the 1970s. Numbers below are deaths per 100,000 people:

1970s: 2.45

1980s: 1.86

1990s: 1.26

2000s: 0.91

2010s: 0.90

“There are many little things we can do to prevent a devastating fire from happening in our homes,” says State Fire Marshal Jim Smith. “It is important to practice fire prevention and safety every day.”