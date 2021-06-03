Fire danger ranked high for most of southern Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Most of southern Minnesota is at high risk for fire.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources cautions residents and visitors to be aware of elevated fire conditions through the weekend with fire danger ranging from moderate to very high for all of a sliver of the eastern part of the state.

“Don’t be fooled just because things look green. This is a dangerous time for wildfires,” says DNR wildlife prevention supervisor Casey McCoy. “Be extra cautious with campfires and any outdoor activities that could produce heat or a spark as you enjoy the summer weekend.”

The DNR says some areas of northern Minnesota are up to three inches below average for spring rainfall, leaving dried out trees, shrubs, and grasses. With high temperatures, low humidity, and wind gusts project through the weekend, the DNR says there is an increased risk of wildfires.

Some fire prevention reminders:

When enjoying a campfire, keep a hose or water nearby.

After a campfire, drown-stir-repeat until it is out cold.

If a campfire is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.

Remember, fireworks are not allowed in state forests, state parks or any other state lands.

Minnesota’s wildland fire management agencies report 1,259 wildland fires have burned more than 34,000 acres since the beginning of March.