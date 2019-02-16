Clear
Fire damages vacant Mason City home

Photo courtesy of Mason City Police Department. Photo courtesy of Mason City Police Department.

Firefighters called to the scene before sunrise Saturday.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2019 8:31 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2019 9:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

Photo courtesy of Mason City Police Department.

MASON CITY, Iowa – Firefighters battled flames and sub-zero cold Saturday morning at a vacant house fire.

The Mason City Fire Department says crews were called to the 1500 block of North Pennsylvania before sunrise. The family of the house’s owner says it was a rental property where someone had just been evicted and the family was going to start remodeling the home on Saturday so a family member could move into it.

