Fire damages vacant Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa – Firefighters battled flames and sub-zero cold Saturday morning at a vacant house fire.
The Mason City Fire Department says crews were called to the 1500 block of North Pennsylvania before sunrise. The family of the house’s owner says it was a rental property where someone had just been evicted and the family was going to start remodeling the home on Saturday so a family member could move into it.
