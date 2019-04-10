Fire damages shed in rural Chatfield

CHATFIELD, Minn. – A trash fire wound up damaging a shed Tuesday morning.
It happened around 11:27 am in the 17000 block of Highway 30 SE in Chatfield. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office says the trash fire spread to some tires and then to a nearby shed.
The shed sustained about $2,000 in damage.
