Fire damages rural Pine Island home

Battery charger suspected cause.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 2:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PINE ISLAND, Minn. – Flames damaged a rural Pine Island home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 12000 block of 110th Avenue NW around 1:24 pm for a fire that appears to have started in the garage. The homeowners run a dog kennel and through no one was in the home when the fire started, all of the dogs got out.

Fire departments from Pine Island and Byron along with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to this incident. An investigation into the cause is underway but the owner of the kennel say it may have been started by a battery charged for a children’s toy.

