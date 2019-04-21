Fire damages garage

MASON CITY, Iowa - What started as burning some dead pieces of wood turned into a lesson on fire safety for homeowners.

The Mason City Fire Department was called to a garage in the 2800 block of 12th Street NE around 5:30 Saturday for a report of a fire. According to officials, the homeowner was burning some scrap wood in a fire pit. After leaving it unattended, the fire spread to the garage. Fortunately, the damage was contained to just the garage and no one was injured.

With warmer temperatures on the way, Lt. David Orr advises homeowners to keep a close eye on what's burning.

"One of the biggest things is to always stay in attendance of your fire. Have a water source like a garden hose, fire extinguisher, something like that, so if it does get away from you, you can put it out. Follow our basic rules, like keeping your fires in a small pile so you can manage them."