Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fire damages garage

A fire that started out in a burn pit to dispose of scrap wood leads to lesson on fire safety

Posted: Apr. 21, 2019 12:41 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - What started as burning some dead pieces of wood turned into a lesson on fire safety for homeowners.

The Mason City Fire Department was called to a garage in the 2800 block of 12th Street NE around 5:30 Saturday for a report of a fire. According to officials, the homeowner was burning some scrap wood in a fire pit. After leaving it unattended, the fire spread to the garage. Fortunately, the damage was contained to just the garage and no one was injured.

With warmer temperatures on the way, Lt. David Orr advises homeowners to keep a close eye on what's burning.

"One of the biggest things is to always stay in attendance of your fire. Have a water source like a garden hose, fire extinguisher, something like that, so if it does get away from you, you can put it out. Follow our basic rules, like keeping your fires in a small pile so you can manage them."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 53°
Tracking a very warm Easter Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

High school students host Relay for Life

Image

RPS Powwow

Image

Tracking a Very Warm Easter

Image

Be on the lookout as motorcycle season is here

Image

Riding horseback across Iowa for a cause

Image

Austin gets big win

Image

2019 Comet Relays

Image

Matthew Hurt announces he will play for Duke

Image

Nashua-Plainfield Girls Golf Results

Image

Church Members Take Part in Annual Cross Walk

Community Events