Fire damages Rochester Pizza Hut

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An overnight fire damages a Pizza Hut in Rochester.

The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 2000 block of W Frontage Road, Highway 52 NW, at around 1:28 am Saturday. Pizza Hut employees reported an overhead light was on fire and the ceiling was melting.

Firefighters arrived to find the restaurant had been evacuated. Crews extinguished the flames. The fire was contained to the ceiling area in the back kitchen and the damage estimate is around $5,000. No one was injured in this incident.

Fire Department Engine 4, Truck 42, Engine 3, Engine 1, Engine 16, Battalion Chief 1, and Fire Marshal 4 all responded to the scene. They were assisted by Rochester police, Minnesota Energy, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service.