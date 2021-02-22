Fire damages Clear Lake duplex Monday afternoon

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Fire forced residents of a duplex to flee their homes Monday afternoon.

The Clear Lake Fire Department was called to the 2100 block of 15th Avenue North just before 3:30 pm. They arrived to find one side of side of the building showing heavy smoke and flames from a rear upstairs bedroom.

The Fire Department says all occupant safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported. The duplex-style building is owned by the North Iowa Regional Housing Authority and sustained about $40,000 in damage. The occupants of the duplex have arranged temporary alternate housing.

One Clear Lake ladder company, two engine companies, one ambulance, one support vehicle, and 15 firefighters responded to this incident. They were assisted by five firefighters and one engine company from the Ventura Fire Department. Crews were at the scene until just before 5 pm.

The cause of this fire is under investigation.