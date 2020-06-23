Fire crews called to Mason City manufacturing plant

MASON CITY, Iowa – Firefighters were called to the Church & Dwight plant in Mason City Tuesday evening.

Two fire engines and an ambulance were sent to the facility around 6:30 pm and firefighters were seen on top of a large structure at the location. No flames or smoke were visible but a fire hose was hooked to a nearby hydrant and a ladder truck had extended itself high into the air.

No other details are available.

Church and Dwight’s facility is located in the 900 block of South Carolina Avenue.