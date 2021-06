ORONOCO, Minn. -A house is considered a total loss after a fire early this morning in Olmsted County.

Oronoco Fire Department and Pine Island Fire Department were on the scene of a house fire in the 11000 block of Cedar Beach Dr. NW. and found it fully engulfed.

Officials said everyone was able to escape the blaze without injury.

The Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home, and the fire is not considered suspicious.