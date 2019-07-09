Fire consumes Rochester garage Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire has destroyed a garage and damaged a home in the 2900 block of Rose Drive SE.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to several 911 calls a little after 2 pm Tuesday and arrived to find the garage ablaze and fire spreading to the close by home. The flames were visible and quite a few feet high, taking firefighters several minutes to put them out.

No injuries have been reported.

The garage is being considered a total loss but there’s no immediate estimate on how much damage was done to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.