Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fire consumes Rochester garage Tuesday

Visible damage done to nearby home.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 2:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Fire has destroyed a garage and damaged a home in the 2900 block of Rose Drive SE.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to several 911 calls a little after 2 pm Tuesday and arrived to find the garage ablaze and fire spreading to the close by home. The flames were visible and quite a few feet high, taking firefighters several minutes to put them out.

No injuries have been reported.

The garage is being considered a total loss but there’s no immediate estimate on how much damage was done to the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Charles City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Stormy this afternoon & evening, then tracking more sun to finish the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Study finds parents wish kids were back in school

Image

Tracking Storm Chances Today, Sun Tomorrow

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking storms Tuesday with sunny weather on the way

Image

Nashua-Plainfield defeats West Fork in walk-off fashion

Image

Week 7 IHSBCA Poll

Image

Funds designated to help homeless in Med City

Image

Historic flooding forces business owner to rebuild

Image

IOWA OPIOID DEATHS DECLINE

Image

Newman Catholic softball cruises, defeats West Bend Mallard in regionals

Image

Chris Nelson PM Weather Forecast

Community Events