Clear

Fire consumes Freeborn County structure connected to daycare; no injuries reported

No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a garage connected to a daycare in Freeborn County.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 8:10 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 8:53 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a garage connected to a daycare in Freeborn County.

"While en route it was relayed that the garage was attached to the home and the home contained a daycare. All children and adults got out of the home safely. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Freeborn County Sheriff's office arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the garage door and windows," the Albert Lea Fire Department said.

The fire occurred at 17826 760th Ave. at 4 p.m. Monday.

Thick smoke and flames were visible when fire crews arrived on the scene.

No cause was determined and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist.

The damage assessment is estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -12°
The winter chills is back...for now
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Coronavirus and blood donations

Image

Personal finance class

Image

The importance of parallel parking

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/18

Image

Tuesday's basketball highlights and section hockey scores

Image

Making life sweeter for troops overseas

Image

NIACC leaders want your vote

Image

RPS considers earlier start times

Image

Keeping Fire Hydrants clear

Community Events