Fire consumes Freeborn County structure connected to daycare; no injuries reported

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - No injuries were reported after a fire ripped through a garage connected to a daycare in Freeborn County.

"While en route it was relayed that the garage was attached to the home and the home contained a daycare. All children and adults got out of the home safely. Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Freeborn County Sheriff's office arrived on scene to find smoke and fire coming from the garage door and windows," the Albert Lea Fire Department said.

The fire occurred at 17826 760th Ave. at 4 p.m. Monday.

Thick smoke and flames were visible when fire crews arrived on the scene.

No cause was determined and the State Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to assist.

The damage assessment is estimated at $15,000 to $20,000.