Fire causes thousands of dollars in damage to Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Flames caused about $10,000 in damage to an Albert Lea home Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 700 block of Jefferson Avenue around 7:52 am and arrived to find smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story structure. Firefighters entered and found flames in a 2nd floor bedroom.

The fire was extinguished and no one was injured in this incident. The cause of the fire is undetermined and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to help investigate.

The Albert Lea Fire Department was assisted at the Scene by Albert Lea police, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and the Salvation Army.