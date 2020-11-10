Fire causes over $200,000 damage to Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Flames devastate a Clear Lake home Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of North 8th Street just after 12:30 pm and arrived to see heavy fire venting through two main floor windows and heavy smoke pouring from the entire structure. Crews ventilated the roof to release smoke and heat from the house and extinguished the flames. One person at home when the fire broke out escaped without injury.

The cause of this fire is under investigation and damage to the home is estimated at $250,000.

The Clear Lake Fire Department responded to this blaze with one ladder company, two engine companies, one ambulance and 13 fire fighters. The Ventura Fire Department assisted with one engine company and six firefighters. The Clear Lake Police Department and Alliant Energy also assisted at the scene.