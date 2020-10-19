Fire breaks out in vacant Albert Lea home

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A vacant home caught fire Monday morning in Albert Lea.

Emergency personnel were called to the 600 block of Giles Place around 6:12 am and found a home with smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the structure and firefighters worked for about two hours to extinguish the blaze and any hot spots.

No one was injured, there is no immediate damage estimate for the home, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Albert Lea Fire Department, Police Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service worked together at the scene.