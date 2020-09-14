Fire breaks out at St. Paul murder house

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police were called back to a house that was on fire shortly after they had investigated a homicide at the residence.

An adult male had suffered a gunshot wound at the house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say investigators had finished work and left the house about 9:30 Sunday morning. About 11 a.m. police and firefighters responded to the same home after witnesses reported a fire.

Officials say there have been about 170 police calls to the residence this year.