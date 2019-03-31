Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fire at trailer in Stewartville

It happened at 2018 Peregrine Ave NW.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 4:45 PM

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Firefighters responded to a trailer fire on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 2018 Peregrine Ave NW.

Our reporter on scene says Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Stewartville Fire is on scene.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for the latest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: °
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Tracking warmer air but more rain chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Earth Hour

Image

New Hilton Hotel in downtown Rochester

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Saturday morning listening post

Image

Dancing for the Dream

Image

Lourdes' Kesler wins coach of the year award

Image

Highlights: Waldorf baseball knocks off Dakota State

Image

North Iowa falls to Texas; season ends one game short of Fraser Cup Finals

Image

Tracking A Cooler Weekend

Image

Being an honorary Globetrotter

Community Events