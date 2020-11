ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames destroyed a garage at Willows and Waters Senior Living Tuesday afternoon.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started around 2 pm in a garage next to the living center. A car, a riding lawnmower, a boat, an ATV, and additional items were inside.

No injuries were reported but the Sheriff’s Office says the garage is a total loss. Senior Living residents were allowed to return inside by 3:30 pm.

The cause of the fire has not been released.