Fire at Rochester apartment complex results in $50,000 damage estimate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around $50,000 worth of damage was reported after a kitchen fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Fire officials were called to 2040 8 1/2 St. SE (Andover Apartments) at 12:51 a.m. after a report of a stove fire.

The fire was caused by hot grease on the stove and smoke alarms alerted residents to the fire.

"The quick reactions of the resident using an extinguisher instead of water to put out the grease fire contained the fire

and prevented it from spreading throughout the apartment," fire officials said.

One civilian was assessed for smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized.